Mwanamvekha says Israella Bushiri lived  the ‘fruit of the Holy Spirit’: Tributes pour in on prophet Bushiri’s daughter

Politicians, celebrities and social media influencers have led tributes have led Israella Bushiri, daughter of the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church prophet Shephered Bushiri, who has died aged 8 in Kenya where she was hospitalised.

Bushiri said as a father it was his desire to see the daughter grow and serve the Lord.

“However, the will of God was for her to return back to Him,” said Bushiri, who pointed out that the daughterhad always offered his wife Mary and himself “great comfort and enlightenment”.

Following the news of his death, presidential aide Lucius Banda said: “Death is painful but death of a child is even worse. I share the pain and grief with the Bushiris in this tragedy. May the innocent soul of the little Angel, Israella rest in peace.”

Alliance for Democrcay (Aford) president Enock Chihana said the death is “heartbreaking.”

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson on finance in Parliament, Joseph Mwanamvekha has also condoled the family of Prophet Bushiri.

Mwanamvekha said he is equally saddened by the untimely death of the Bushiri’s daughter.

“On behalf of my family and indeed on my own behalf send our deepest condolences to the Bushiri family and the entire ECG church.

“We mourn with you and celebrate the extraordinary life of this remarkable young daughter who was the source of inspiration not only to the Bushiri family but also to the ECG Church and the entire nation,” said Mwanamvekha, who is also aspiring for the party’s presidency.

He added: “Your daughter was a kind person who lived the fruit of the Holy Spirit – love, joy, peace, patience, and kindness. May we live up to her legacy.”

Mwanamvekha concluded by asking God to comfort the bereaved family in these difficult times.

“May the good Lord, the one who has called our daughter to himself hold her in his arms until we are reunited in eternity,” he said.

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi said his thoughts are with Bushiri family and he is sending a private message of condolence.

Last month Bushiri daughters and mother-in-law were prevented from leaving Malawi to travel to Kenya. Within days, Israella was allowed to travel for treatment with her guardians.

The daughter required a bone marrow donation.

On March 18, Bushiri said Israella had been battling a lung infection in ICU for the previous two weeks.

On Monday, Bushiri said a doctor had advised that if she had not been blocked at the airport the first time she needed to travel to Kenya for medical assistance, she may not have died.

He described his daughter as a strong young girl who loved to worship and serve God, despite her young age. Bushiri said he and his wife choose not to mourn her but to celebrate her life.

