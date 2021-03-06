Mwanyongo wins MCP primary elections in Karonga northwest

Daniel Chitonya Mwanyongo the owner of Interline Bus company has been elected as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate for Karonga northwest constituency by-election after winning the party’s primary elections with a landslide.

Mwanyongo, who also represented MCP in the same constituency in the 2019 elections, won with 436 votes while his sole opponent, Abraham Mwakhwawa had 94 votes.

Speaking after the elections which was held on Saturday in the district, Mwanyongo thanked the MCP family for putting a trust on him.

He further thanked his opponent, Mwakhwawa for conceding the defeat peacefully.

Mwanyongo said he has corrected his past mistakes and this time, the oldest party will carry the day.

On his part, Mwakhwawa vowed to support Mwanyongo saying he is the candidate MCP want.

Presidential Maxwell Thyolera who was the presiding officer for the election thanked the district and constituency committee for the peaceful election.

Mwanyongo is expected to face Felix Katwafu Mwakayira of UTM, Lusuwilo Kamwambe of Democratic Progressive Party, Fwasani Silungwe of AFORD and an independent candidate, Harry Mwanyembe among others.

The by-election follows the death of the legislature of the area, James Bond Kamwambi who died because of covid-19.

According to Malawi Electoral Commission, the by-election will be conducted on 30 March this year.

