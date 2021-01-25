Mwanza DC dies at Covid-19 isolation centre

Mwanza district commissioner (DC) Michael Chimbalanga died on Saturday night at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s Covid-19 isolation centre.

In an interview on Sunday, Ministry of local Government spokesperson Anjoya Mwanza said the late Chimbalanga, who had served Mwanza for less than a year was a hard working civil servant.

“He also contributed a lot to the development of the councils in the country,” she said.

In a separate interview, Senior Chief Gomani of Mwanza said Chimbalanga was calm, hard-working and visionary.

“for the short period he was at the council, he wanted all projects that stalled in the district to be completed,” he said.

The chief also said the deceased strengthened unity among stakeholders in the district.

Mwanza District Civil society Organisations Network chairperson Martin Kadama said Chimbalanga’s death was a great loss to the people of the district.

“He was able to bring us together and work for the benefit of people regardless of one’s sector,” he said.

Burial of the late Chimbalanga was expected on Sunday at Mkaweya Village, Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu District.

He was born on June 29 1964 and is survived by a wife and three children.

