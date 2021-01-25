Kazako engages Press Corporation plc on future of Malawi Telecommunications Limited

January 25, 2021 Mc Donald Chapalapata 2 Comments

Minister of information Gospel Kazako on Friday engaged Press Corporation limited (PCL) plc executive management  on the future of struggling Malawi Telecommunications Limited (MTL) where  government has a 20 percent stake.

Kazako: MTL poses a lot of questions that we must all answer,

The minister said the  engagement with PCL,  a majority shareholder in MTL after the privatisation of the government entity in 2005, was one way of showing that government is doing things differently by following up on its investments.

He said: “MTL poses a lot of questions that we must all answer, should there be problems you should be speaking to a partner that is well-informed and we find solution together.”

PCL group chief executive officer  George Patridge said MTL is geared to expand its presence in the telecommunication sector now that it has  an integrated licence and is looking for various ways of raising capital.

“There has been some technological changes and MTL’S hands were  tied because  the licence that it had did not allow it to operate wireless technology but now things have changes,” he said.

Patridge said what  is sad is that some of the debts owed to MTL are from government and parastatals.

He said the new integrated licence, will revamp MTL, which is in the process of finding capital to bounce back as a telecommunication  giant in the country.

Vakuda
Vakuda
2 hours ago

Mtl stole from us. You sold us your phones and the routers,before using them for a year you said no more service, why didn’t you give us our monies back. I’m now keeping 2 white elephants in my house. That was daylight robbery. How can you sell a product, next minute you say it’s nolonger in use? I think you need to take your gadgets back n refund us.

0
Reply
Khima
Khima
2 hours ago

BOMA by all means must own MTL,Post Office, ESCOM and Water Board ndi zina. Noone can transact with government business without having an account with Post Office, MTL and utility bill. We just just need commitment to ensure that there is efficiency in these institutions…

0
Reply
