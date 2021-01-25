Kazako engages Press Corporation plc on future of Malawi Telecommunications Limited
Minister of information Gospel Kazako on Friday engaged Press Corporation limited (PCL) plc executive management on the future of struggling Malawi Telecommunications Limited (MTL) where government has a 20 percent stake.
The minister said the engagement with PCL, a majority shareholder in MTL after the privatisation of the government entity in 2005, was one way of showing that government is doing things differently by following up on its investments.
He said: “MTL poses a lot of questions that we must all answer, should there be problems you should be speaking to a partner that is well-informed and we find solution together.”
PCL group chief executive officer George Patridge said MTL is geared to expand its presence in the telecommunication sector now that it has an integrated licence and is looking for various ways of raising capital.
“There has been some technological changes and MTL’S hands were tied because the licence that it had did not allow it to operate wireless technology but now things have changes,” he said.
Patridge said what is sad is that some of the debts owed to MTL are from government and parastatals.
He said the new integrated licence, will revamp MTL, which is in the process of finding capital to bounce back as a telecommunication giant in the country.
Mtl stole from us. You sold us your phones and the routers,before using them for a year you said no more service, why didn’t you give us our monies back. I’m now keeping 2 white elephants in my house. That was daylight robbery. How can you sell a product, next minute you say it’s nolonger in use? I think you need to take your gadgets back n refund us.
BOMA by all means must own MTL,Post Office, ESCOM and Water Board ndi zina. Noone can transact with government business without having an account with Post Office, MTL and utility bill. We just just need commitment to ensure that there is efficiency in these institutions…