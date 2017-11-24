Mwawi boost for Malawi Queens for England test series

Finally Australia-based Malawian gangly shooter Mwawi Kumwenda left the country for England to join Malawi Queens team after her Visa arrived late for the three test series against England’s Roses.

Mwai left after British High Commission issued her Visa for the England trip.

She was left behind with Joyce Mvula and were training at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) under the tutelage of Griffin Saenda Jnr.

London’s Copper Box Arena will play host to the first two games of the series, with the second game set for Sunday before moving to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final game next Wednesday

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) recalled Mwawi into the Queens’ squad after she was expelled from the Queens camp ahead of the Fast5 World Netball series for late arrival in camp, but her manager Hlupikire Chalamba initially refused to release her in the wake of the player’s stormy relationship with the association.

She was later allowed to join the squad and Waya named her in thetravelling squad. She has to left behind to wait for her delayed Visa.

Mwawi is doubtful the first match on Friday because of the long flight, according to NAM general secretary Carol Bapu.

But coach Mary Waya will be able to assess her fitness if she can play part.

Both sides then move to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final game, which will take place on Wednesday 29th November at 7:45pm.

