Mwawi inspires Melbourne to win  title in Grand Final

Australia-based Malawi netball star Mwawi Kumwenda inspired her side, the Melbourne Vixens to win their first premiership on Sunday morning , defeating the West Coast Fever by two points in a thrilling Grand Final.

Kumwenda was voted Nissan Player of the Match.

The Vixens’ 66-64 win at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena secured their first championship since 2014 and sent retiring stars Caitlin Thwaites and Tegan Philip out in celebratory style.

It was tense final quarter when the Covid-19 social distance restricted crowd of 2061 witnessed the Vixens clinch the result on the back of pure grit.

Scores were locked with 90 seconds left before Mwai Kumwenda gave the Vixens a one-point edge.

Then, up stepped outstanding defenders Jo Weston and Emily Mannix who got their fingertips to a rebound in the dying seconds that kept the Fever at bay.

The Malawi top-notch goal-shooter then sent her teammates into raptures with her 47th point for the match.

In an interview after the match, Kumwenda thanked God for the victory and also praised her friends for their performance.

“It was not a one man show and l must salute my friends because we worked as a team. I am so proud of my Melbourne Vixens sisters and this means a lot to me because l have been waiting for this day,” said Kumwenda.

Kumwenda said she feels “ blessed” to be part of champions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares