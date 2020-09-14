Mwawi seals Puma deal: Malawi netball export is brand ambassador

September 14, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment
Mwawi: Feels good in Puma wear

Australia-based Malawian shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has signed an endorsement contract with Puma to become the German sportswear giant’s poster girl just at the same time when  world’ most expensive football player Neymar  sealed an endorsement take care of Puma.

The former Netball World Cup best netballer said she is “greately  excited” to have signed a two-year deal with Puma.

“This is a dream come true,” said Mwawi. “Dressing up in Puma attire feels really great.”

But Mwawi could not give details of how much the deal was worth.

In 2018,  the Malawian netball superstar also landed  a sponsorship deal with Austrian Nissan motor vehicle franchise dealers Berwick Nissan.

In Malawi, the lanky shooter  also signed an ambassadorial deal with Airtel Malawi a few years ago.

Mulopwana
Mulopwana
5 hours ago

Marry me Mwai

