Mwawi seals Puma deal: Malawi netball export is brand ambassador

Australia-based Malawian shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has signed an endorsement contract with Puma to become the German sportswear giant’s poster girl just at the same time when world’ most expensive football player Neymar sealed an endorsement take care of Puma.

The former Netball World Cup best netballer said she is “greately excited” to have signed a two-year deal with Puma.

“This is a dream come true,” said Mwawi. “Dressing up in Puma attire feels really great.”

But Mwawi could not give details of how much the deal was worth.

In 2018, the Malawian netball superstar also landed a sponsorship deal with Austrian Nissan motor vehicle franchise dealers Berwick Nissan.

In Malawi, the lanky shooter also signed an ambassadorial deal with Airtel Malawi a few years ago.

