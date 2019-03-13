Mwenefumbo excuses himself from Times TV debate : Issues apology

United Democratic Front (UDF) Presidential running mate Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo has announced that he will not be among debators for Wednesday’s presidential running mate debate organised by Times Television.

Mwenefumbo, who impressed during another debate organised by Zodiak Broadcasting Corporation (ZBS) last week is reportedly engaged with other equally very important engagements.

“I would like to apologise to the electorate and listeners , that I will not be able to participate in a Presidential running mate debate organised by Times TV in Blantyre today due to circumstances beyond my control,” said Mwenefumbo who is partnering Atupele Muluzi on presidential race under UDF banner.

The Alliance for Democracy (Aford) member however promised to make it to the next debate organised by ZBS.

He also announced he will be granting one of the TV Stations Mibawa an exclusive interview on Friday this week.

“However, I am putting all efforts together to attend The Presidential running mate debate organised by Zodiak Radio/TV , and an interview with Mibawa TV on Friday in Blantyre” he said.

Mwenefumbo concluded by sending best wishes and good luck to the rest of the running mates expected to attend Wednesday’s Times Television debate.

Meanwhile, Mwenifumbo has been applauded for communicating in tome unlike the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Everton Chomlirenji who failed to show up during last week’s debate organised by Zodiak and failed to communicate and even issue an apology afterwards.

Times TV debate has been organised in partnership with Malawi Federation of Disability Organisations in Malawi (FEDOMA) and will be carried out under the theme: ‘Promoting inclusion of people living with disabilities’.

