Mwenifumbo backs Atupele on electoral alliance for Malawi fresh elections

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi’s running mate in the now annulled presidential election says he fully supports the UDF leader’s decision to partner with a political party in an electoral alliance for the forthcoming fresh elections.

The maverick Alliance for Democracy (Aford) politician Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo said he was still in touch with Muluzi who has been updating him on political developments in UDF.

“The UDF president has been updating me on the meetings he had with the other political leaders on alliances.

“He told me of the meetings he had with the MCP leader as well as that he had with the UTM president. But he didn’t tell me of the meeting he had with the DPP leader, President Peter Mutharika,” he said.

The former Karonga central MP said he supports any political alliance Muluzi will clinch as long as it was to the interest of the people of Malawi.

His comments come at a time amid reports that the UDF is to renew a political alliance with the DPP which has reportedly offered him the state vice presidency, the running mate position as well as four cabinet portfolios for the UDF.

Mwenifumbo has not been active in politics since the annulled elections last year.

