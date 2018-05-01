Mwenifumbo brands Chihana as an ‘embarrassment’ to intra-party democracy

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) presidential aspirant, Frank Mwenifumbo, Tuesday described sitting president, Enock Chihana, as an “embarrasment” to democracy for failure to accommodate people’s views.
Mwenifumbo made the accusation on the sidelines of a stalemate at the party indaba which it was ordered by the High Court in Lilongwe that it should take place on Tuesday, May 1.
An emotional and seemingly angry Mwenifumbo, legislator for Karonga Central constituency, said he was saddened that Chihana has forgotten the very democratic principles that his father and founder of AFORD, Chakufwa, put in place.
“He is a hundred percent opposite of his father. I am disappointed in him.AFORD is a people power party, and this guy wants to frustrate this,” said Mwenifumbo.
His rants came after Chihana’s camp refused to go ahead with the voting process on allegations that he had brought bogus delegates.
Khumbo Mwaungulu, outgoing AFORD publicist, told Nyasa Times that Mwenifumbo was a sheer “confusionist.”
The party publicist alleged that Mwenifumbo was a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “buy-out.”
“He is here just to confuse and scandalize,” said Mwaungulu.
But Nyasa Times noticed that the genesis of the confusion came in after Chihana arrived at around 2:47pm, about six hours after the official start time.
Mwenifumbo had quietly arrived at around 11:03am, focused and determined.
He has since vowed that he will not let democracy go to the dogs.
“AFORD should not be run as a personal estate. No! We are past that age,” said Mwenifumbo.
At the impromptu interview with Nyasa Times, Mwenifumbo said there was “no going back.”
He said: “We need to make things straight. Even if it means staying here all night. We will wait. We will wait! This stupidity must end.
“It is a pity that we have let our mothers and supporters to this time. It is late. But I know he schemed so, because I know he is the one who has bought vendors to create havoc here.”
By night, there was still no solution to the AFORD stalemete.
AFORD was founded by fallen political czar and trade unionist, Chakufwa Thom Chihana, father to incumbent leader, Enock.
Over a thousand supporters are attending the national convention at St Don Bosco Youth Institute in Lilongwe which has been hampered by court injunctions and threats.
1 Comment on "Mwenifumbo brands Chihana as an ‘embarrassment’ to intra-party democracy"
Mwenefumbo should not confuse the party
He is /was DPP when Enoch was running the party
Enoch has made the party survive when all including Mwenefumbo went /joined other parties
Mwenefummbo is bringing in illegitimate members which the party don’t know
Enoch is the last man standing in Afford
So to hell with Frank Mwenefumbo