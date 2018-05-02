Kaliati says Malawi not doing well in the 50-50 gender agenda

Veteran parliamentarian, Patricia Kaliati says Malawi is not doing well in the 50-50 agenda of promoting equal representation of women in decision making positions.

The former Minister of Gender made the observation in an exclusive interview.

Kaliati, who has maintained the Mulanje West Consitituency since 1999 in a political career that has seen her holding a number of cabinet positions in the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) governments has since attributed the development to what she has described as a pull-down-syndrome and

jealousy amongst women which is targeted at progressive women.

“If things are not going well in political parties in as far as promoting women into decision making positions it is because women are bussy pulling down each other. Men have been very supportive to the 50-50 cause yet we find other women being used to disapoint their fellow women’s political abitions by men,” said Kaliati adding,”If we are not doing well in the 50-50 agenda it is not because men are not supporting us but rather because we are busy pulling each other down as women”.

She said it was disapointing to note that while government with support from it development partners was heavily investing on women empowerment, some ‘mis-guided women’ were being used by men to frustrate political ambitions of fellow women.