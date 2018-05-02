Mutharika chairs Malawi National Security Council, Chilima is vice-chair

President Peter Mutharika, who is commander-in-chief of Malawi Defence Force and Malawi Police, has made himself chairperson of the National Security Council with Vice-President Saulos Chilima as vice-chairperson.

The council’s composition follows the launch of the National Security Policy in Lilongwe in March.

Malawi has had no National Security Policy since independence and the policy was developed to arrest sophisticated crime and ensure security for the citizenry. Organised and cyber crimes and illegal migration as key causes of insecurity in the country.

Different stakeholders including the European Union (EU) took part in coming up with the policy which started in 2013 by a taskforce team headed by former Malawi Army Commander Retired General Marko Chiziko.

Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara said in a statement seen by a Nyasa Times that members of the council include Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief Secretary to the Government.

Muhara said the following are ex-officio; Inspector General of Police, director of National Intelligence Bureau, Attorney General and National Security Adviser as Secretary.

When he launched the policy, President Mutharika said the country need “tight security on public resources, no more theft of public funds and never again should we hear of cashgate happening in this country.”

He said government introduced the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) to ensure this, including making sure that there are no ghost workers in this country.

The President also pointed out that the country and the whole world is facing a number of security challenges like cybercrime, which need coordinated response to address them.

Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara said the new policy clarifies institutional frameworks through which all security organs should coordinate their works towards developing this nation through provision of security.

“No society can attain reasonable social and economic growth without peace and security,” Muhara said.

The policy will be reviewed every five years to respond to current trends in the security sector

