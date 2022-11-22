UTM pillar in North Malawi Frank Mwenifumbo resigns

Malawi State vice president Dr Saulos Chilima’s party UTM has suffered a heavy blow in its quest to consolidate the 2025 presidential and parliamentary elections with the resignation of Publicity Secretary Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo.

Mwenefumbo, regarded as UTM pillar in North Malawi tendered his resignation letter to party secretary secretary general Patricia Kaliati saying he wanted to “live a private life and concentrate on his farming business in his village.”

Mwenefumbo started his political career in Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and was a close assistant to late Chakufwa Chihana before the party went into alliances with Malawi Congress Party and United Democratic Front (UDF) before following Bingu wa Mutharika in Democratic Progressive Party as a trusted deputy minister, climaxing with representation of Bingu at the United General Assembly.

Further, served Dr Joyce Banda, then Professor Peter Arthur Mutharika prior to becoming a surprise pick as UDF running mate to Atupele Muluzi in 2019.

Mwenefumbo who has been an in and out member of parliament for Karonga Central joined Chilima’s UTM which went to form an electoral and governing alliance with MCP and smaller parties called Tonse Alliance which went on the scoop the re-run in 2020.

Many political commentators expected that Mwenefumbo was going to be appointed into the cabinet, but that chance eluded him.

The experienced politician and businessman says he personally explained the decision to the party president Dr Chilima last month (October) and was accepted.

However, the resignation was kept under wraps because of Mrs Mary Chilima’s illness, who was flown to South Africa for medical attention for an undisclosed illness.

UTM is yet to comment on the resignation of Mwenifumbo who was the voice and face of the party.

The resignation comes barely weeks after the whole UTM media team defected to the major Tonse Alliance partner, MCP urging Chilima to follow suit if he is to save his political career.

