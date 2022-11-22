Kell Kay’s album launch bids the UK an Early Christmas Present

The multi-award-winning Malawian artist, Kell Kay is having his last show in Europe this Friday as launches his album Ndabwera Ndi Nkhani at The 2funky Complex in Leicester, United Kingdom, following the successful launch of the album in May this year at the Lilongwe Golf Club in Malawi.

The 20-track album which comes three years after his first album launch, Love After 24, features great hits such as Mukanabwera, Basi, Lobola, Katatu and Tender Love, amongst other great tracks that feature prominently on the album and already enjoying a great deal of downloads and airplay on various media platforms.

Kell Kay’s previous album, Love After 24, released in 2019, was also another thriller and featured several tracks including Mwano, Tiye, Milandu, Juju, Mbuli, and the sensational hit of the year, Mr Yesu that earned him thousands of downloads and massive airplay.

The Lilongwe based R and B Music superstar has previously won the following awards over the last four years: 2015 UMP awards – Song of the Year (“Mwano” with late Martse), UMP awards – Best R&B Artist (2016, 2017), Nyasa Music awards – Best R&B Artist (2017, 2018), 2017 & 2017 UMP awards – Best Collaboration Mr Yesu featuring Gwamba.

Kelly Kay’s album launch in Malawi saw the support of the South Africa’s popular music duo, Mafikizolo and Zanda Zakuza perform at the launch. Among the other local Malawian artists who performed were the Great Angels Choir, Ma Blacks, Anthony Makondetsa, Piksy, Gwamba, Phyzix, Saint, Driemo, Jay Jay Cee, and Charisma.

Over the course of his career, the Malawian-born singer and performer has built a large fan base that believes in his music abilities and Kell Kay has made it a point to provide his fans with top-notch music, earning himself the respect of fans from all walks of life. The tickets for the Friday’s UK Ndabwera Ndi Nkhani album launch ranges between £20 – £35 entry fee.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!