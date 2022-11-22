Malawi President Chakwera welcomes UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce launch with “great joy”

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has welcomed the incorporation and launch of the UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce (UKMCC) on the 17th November 2022 in the United Kingdom (UK) with great joy.

UKMCC was launched by President Chakwera in a virtual address to business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs gathered in Central London at 100 Liverpool Street building.

Malawi has become one of the few African countries to have a fully-fledged functional bilateral Chamber of Commerce charged with boosting trade and investments between the two nations.

The colourful and glamorous event was graced by the Malawi High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Thomas Bisika accompanied by Attachés on Investment, Trade, and Development.

President Dr Chakwera demonstrated that Malawi is open for business by spelling out keys strategies his administration has implemented since taking office.

“We are pleased with the establishment of the Malawi-UK Chamber of Commerce in the UK and that the preferential trade and market access that Malawi has with the UK will be put to a good use.

“We have also simplified and streamlined business initiation procedures and continue building a conducive environment for business and private sector growth and this includes an online platform as one-stop shop for all services, and I implore the Chamber of Commerce to take advantage of this facility.”

In his remarks the Malawi envoy to London, Dr. Thomas Bisika said: “We are pleased with the launching of the Chamber here and would like to assure everyone that we are available at the Embassy to offer our expertise on trade, investment and tourism.

“President Chakwera is a firm supporter of foreign trade and investment and that is why he made sure that we have all areas of expertise at the Embassy and are readily available to link up all the UK investors with Malawian businesses,” added Dr Bisika.

UKMCC Chairman, Edgar Chibaka said: “It is an exceptional time for our country to set up a Chamber in the UK as our nation begins its journey towards sustained economic and social development.

Chibaka encouraged Malawian UK-based companies to get involved in the Chamber to make connections with international businesses and to help keep informed of business trends worldwide.

“It is time we engage ourselves in trade and industry and not depend on aid. Aid is temporary while trade is a permanent solution. Malawi is a good destination for trade and investment growth. Yes, there are some problems here and there, but such is a situation everywhere in Africa and rest of the world.

Mkango Resources President Alex Lemon making a presentation during the event said Malawi is great destination for investment giving out seven reasons why the southeastern African nation is suitable describing it as a peaceful country, the warm heart of Africa.

“Malawi is a stable country and ready for investment. There is political stability in Malawi, and I invite UK investors to go to Malawi and invest… for it is a beautiful investment destination and there is a great opportunity,” said Alex Lemon, whose company Mkango Resources is a significant investor in the mining sector in Malawi.

Moderating the event, one of the co-founding Directors, Hannington Gondwe, thanked the launch sponsors who included the headline sponsors, Grantica Limited (a smart innovation funding and R & D funding specialist) and Mkango Resources Ltd (LSE: MKA.L; TSXV/AIM: MKA), developers of Songwe Hill rare earths mining project in Malawi.

“The Chamber will facilitate bilateral trade between Malawi and the UK. Malawi wants to trade more with UK companies while the UK investors and companies would like to do businesses with Malawian companies.

UKMCC will provide regular networking opportunities for the business community, up to date and relevant information on doing business for UK firms and investors in Malawi; and provide a platform for its members to engage with Government of Malawi on issues effecting businesses.

“Membership benefits to the Chamber include access to a diverse network of businesses across a broad range of industry sectors, relevant and informative communications, and access to direct linkage to trade and investment both in Malawi and the UK,” said Alex Sukali, co-founding Director and head of secretariat.

Membership to the UKMCC is open to all UK companies and non-UK companies who have trade links or are interested to have trade with their Malawian counterparts including those interested in investing in various projects being promoted by the private sector and Malawi Investment and Trade Centre.

Following Brexit, the UK has created a new strategy to boost export trade to £1 trillion per annum and has established various programs to facilitate their goals.

