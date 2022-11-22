Qatar 2022: Is there Hope For African Teams?

The great thing about the World Cup is that teams from all continents will come together to compete for the biggest prize in football. However, it’s often the case that teams from some areas of the world are deemed stronger or in with a better chance of success than others. And now, many people are wondering if there is hope for African teams in Qatar.

There will be five nations representing Africa in the World Cup 2022 Group Stages, and they are Cameroon, Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal. All five of these countries will be heading to Qatar, aiming to not only do themselves justice but to make the people back home proud. But it won’t just rely on quality at the World Cup. Luck will play a part, as will handling the elements and how potential draws for the latter stages, if the teams make it that far, turn out.

Cameroon

Cameroon, of all the African nations, are probably the one that has the best chance of success. They’re in Group G alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil. And while it’s the latter who you’d expect to win the group, Cameroon are more than capable of doing the business against their other two opponents, especially if key men such as Andre Onana, Frank Anguissa and Bryan Mbuemo show up.

Ghana

Ghana will be an interesting team to watch in Qatar as they’re in a group with Portugal and Uruguay, who many will expect to place first and second, which would leave the African nation to battle it out for third with South Korea. But, with a squad boasting the talents of Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams, you can’t write Ghana off where making the next stage is concerned.

Tunisia

It’s going to be a massive ask for Tunisia to make it out of Group D when you consider not only are one of the tournament favourites in France in there but Denmark, another good team, in the mix too. The truth is, Tunisia lack the serious talents of other African nations, apart from players such as FC Koln’s Ellyes Skhiri. But they will likely not have enough to progress.

Morocco

There is no denying that Morocco have some talented footballers in their squad on the plane to Qatar. The likes of Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri can all hurt teams on the international stage, but again it’s going to be difficult because two of the teams Morocco will come up against in the group stage are Belgium and Croatia, who will likely finish first and second in that order.

Senegal

Senegal head to Qatar as the African champions, which is going to give them a big confidence boost ahead of the tournament. And progress from Group A is very possible, especially when you consider the host nation is in the group. With no disrespect to Qatar, Senegal should finish higher than them, so it will come down to if they do enough to beat Ecuador to the punch, as it’s likely the Netherlands will undoubtedly be qualifying from the group.

