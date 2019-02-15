Mwenifumbo galvanises support for Atupele in North Malawi: UDF presidential ticket

Karonga central legislator Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo, who is also running mate to United Democrtaic Front (UDF) presidential candidate, has told people in the north to massively vote for Atupele Muluzi, saying he is the unifying figure the country needs now.

Addressing a rally in Mzimba on Wednesday, Mwenifumbo said Atupele is the only serious presidential candidate who has chosen a person from the north as his running mate.

“This shows that the Right Honourable Muluzi sees things beyond tribe or region. He does not practise tribalism, regionalism, nepotism, cronyism, favouritism or corruption. He is the clean leader.

“Let us all people from the north thank him for practising this clean politics by voting him into the presidential office. After all, your own son will be the vice president, ” said Mwenifumbo.

He said the Muluzi administration would end the quota system – not just by lip service but action – which he said has negatively affected people from the north and other regions as well.

“We should have a threshold. For instance, students who get from six points to 25 should be admitted to public universities on merit. If there is still space in the universities, then quota can apply for students who score 25 and above,” he said.

In an interview later, Mwenifumbo said the country’s economy can improve further through remittances.

He said Malawi should be able to train the youth in what he called white blue collar jobs.

“The government can make arrangements so that our students are trained as engineers fothdyr aeroplanes. When they finish, they will obviously work in Europe or Asia where there are many planes, in doing so, they will be sending money to the country,” he said.

Both Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and UDF supporters attended the meeting.

