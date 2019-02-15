Times Media bans Usi ‘Tiyambenso’ programme

Times Group media empire has banned a paid for programme ‘Tiyambenso’ which was being hosted on its radio and television by Michael Usi, UTM presidential running mate.

Nyasa Times can reveal that top management at Times Group were blasted by their directors over the programme and ordered them to stop ‘airing the programme immediately’.

The decision to ban the programme is politically inspired.

“It is true that we have been ordered to stop airing the Tiyambenso programme which was being hosted by Michael Usi. Now that that Usi is a presidential runningmate and as a candidate they said they programme will give him undue advantage over others ,” said the source at the media house.

The Tiyambenso programme was being aired every Wednesday at 7.30pm and was becoming popular with the messages that Usi was giving.

Usi, a former country director for Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) Malawi, holds a doctorate from the University of Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom. He is also widely known by his nickname Manganya, a character in the Tikuferanji series. He is basically an actor and playwright, besides working as a corporate executive.

