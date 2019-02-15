Last meeting of Parliament from March 5

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya says the last meeting of Parliament before the elections starts on March 5 instead of February 18 as Parliament earlier proposed.

President Peter Mutharika has changed the start of the seating of Parliament but no reasons have been given for the changes.

It has been the custom over the years that Parliament meets in February for the mid-term budget review meeting, which among other issues, sees the Finance Minister adjusting allocations to various ministries and departments after taking stock of how the budget has been implemented six months into a financial year.

Legislators are expected to scrutinize the national budget for the past six months in what is called mid-term budget review amid reports that most government departments and ministries, including the State Residences and Office of the President and Cabinet have already exhausted all their allocations.

Government chief whip Henry Mussa said apart from the mid-year budget review, there are some bills lined up for passing in this last meeting of parliament for this cohort ahead of the highly contentious tripartite elections on May 21.

