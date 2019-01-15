Mwenifumbo pays respect to Chihana, tells Aford leader to be democratic

Given up presidential aspirant Frank Mwenifumbo says he still remains a committed member of Alliance for Democracy (Aford) recognizing Enoch Chihana as his leader despite the fact that Chihana expelled the maverick Karonga central MP from the party.

“I doubt the authenticity of the press release you are referring to. I know the Right Honourable Chihana very well. If he had issues with me, he could have told me directly because we are in talking terms,” said Mwenifumbo.

Mwenifumbo, however, said if it was true that Aford was not holding party primary elections, then intra party democracy was slipping into the drain.

“His father [Chakufwa Chihana] was fighting for the ordinary people. He went into electoral alliances not for personal gains, but for the good of the party,” says one person.

Mwenifumbo said there was need to hold the party primary elections, describing them as the pillar of grass root democracy.

He is also vowed that he would remain loyal to Chihana but said Aford needed to update its members on new political developments.

Chihana says he would appoint six people with financial muscle to vie for parliamentary positions in the party.

He has since reportedly taken Aford into an alliance with Peoples Party, an opposition party founded by former president Joyce Banda.

