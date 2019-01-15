Nomads struggle to beat Dedza Select to win Pagwa M’bawa pre-season trophy

Richard Chipuwa emerged triumphant from a fundraising friendly match against Dedza Select as he produced the vital save in the penalty shoot-out to salvage Be Forward Wanderers victory.

Chipuwa who was dropped on the bench for the whole of second round last season denied Dedza Select on several occasions from scoring any single goal.

The home side were first to open the score sheet 12 minutes into kick-off in the second half through Rodwell Gundeni before Francisco Madinga’s equalizer five minutes into the last whistle.

Penalties had to separate boys from men as the Nomads netted all their five spot kicks while Dedza missed one which was saved by Chipuwa.

It was a show of goalkeepers as Dedza Select produced man of the match in goalkeeper, Emas Nyirenda who sparkled throughout the game.

With Francisco Madinga playing wider for the Nomads, Symon Singa who was a marvel to watch was employed in a central midfield role and Wanderers dominated in the first 45 minutes.

Their main danger came from the flanks, with Stanley Sanudi and Madinga both stretching Dedza on countless occasions.

Zulu provided the first danger after just five minutes as he crossed invitingly for Khumbo Ng’ambi only for the striker to direct his header tamely over the bar.

Thereafter both sides remained rather wary of each other. However, the slow-burner finally caught alight just before the half-hour mark as Bright Masewo for Dedza had a clear chance only to shoot wide.

Another effort from Dedza came in the 30th minute when Mussa Safari called on Chipuwa to produce an excellent save with his outstretched foot.

Dedza were on fire as Chipuwa tipped his next crisp shot over the bar from Allan Aluki cutback while another drive was blocked.

Wanderers responded a few minutes later when Stanley Sanudi produced an exquisite first-time volley from Madinga’s cross that flew just over the top and was in full stride when brought down by Kondwani Kathumba on the edge of the area.

In stark contrast, Precious Msosa was outclassed whenever he had the ball while Khumbo Ng’ambi was a peripheral figure and Felix Zulu could not be faulted for the effort but still lacked an end product.

The interval only temporarily interrupted Wanderers’ flow and while Singa flashed two efforts just wide, Ernest Tambe’s near-post effort was just tipped onto the woodwork by Nyirenda.

Chipuwa pulled off another superb save to deny Kathumba and Aluki planted a free header over the top.

On the other end, Wanderers also through Misheck Botomani who was introduced from the bench missed a back-flick with the goal beckoning.

However, Mwaiwawo Elias was denied by a superb diving save from Chipuwa whose self-belief had finally been rewarded.

After the final whistle, Wanderers were presented with a trophy and their players decorated with gold medals.

Be Forward Wanderers Coach, Bob Mpinganjira said his boys did not train for the game and saluted them for their victory.

On his assessment of the game, Mpinganjira said they need to beef up upfront with two strikers.

“We need to beef up our striking force, otherwise the rest of the departments are intact,” he said.

Dedza Select Coach, Pofera Jegwe said his charges played well only that they lacked experience.

“My boys played according to instructions but their main problem was lack of experience,” said Jegwe.

The sponsor for the game, Mussa Mangungu who stays in South Africa hailed Be Forward Wanderers for accepting their request for a fundraising match.

“We requested Wanderers to play our select team in a fundraising match whereby the money realized will assist to rehabilitate dilapidated school blocks at Madzumbi Primary School and drilling of some boreholes and construction of pit latrines at the school,” he said.

Be Forward Wanderers general secretary, Mike Butao said they accepted the invitation as one way of fulfilling the clubs’ social responsibility.

