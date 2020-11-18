Mwenifumbo pens MEC over Mwalwanda eligibility for parliamentary race

Karonga central losing parliamentary candidate, Frank Mwenifumbo, has written the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), giving the pollster a 24 hour deadline for the body to produce evidence that Leonard Mwalwanda, newly elected member for Karonga Central Constituency is a registered voter.

Mwenefumbo who lost to Mwalwanda in the November 10 by-elections is challenging the outcome of the polls on the basis that Mwalwanda was not a registered voter as such he was not supposed to contest.

Wesley Mwafulirwa, lawyer for Mwenifumbo has confirmed that his client has given MEC up to close of business today to produce Mwalwanda’s voter certificate.

According to Mwafulirwa if MEC fails then his client will proceed to seek legal redress.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa has confirmed receiving Mwenefumbo’s request but could not give more details.

