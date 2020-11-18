Bushiri followers storm court in Lilongwe
Dozens of followers of prophet Shepherd Bushiri are trooping to Lilongwe Magistrate’s court where the ECG leader and his wife are expecting to appear after their arrest in the morning following an Interpol warrant of arrest.
People wearing black T-shirts with the words ‘HANDS OFF BUSHIRI’ are gathering near the court’s entrance.
Police say prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary will be taken to court after recording their statements.
The couple who are facing trial in South Africa fled the Rainbow nation last week and handed themselves to Area 30 police in Lilongwe earlier today.
In a statement, national police spokesperson James Kadadzera says police officers launched a manhunt of the two following a warrant of arrest issued by Interpol in Pretoria on Monday this week .
Meanwhile, Khumbo Soko who is one of the lawyers for Bushiri says the police have currently detained the couple.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
FOOLS
dozens!!!!!!!!!!
what about the rest of his swam
asiyeni awa abadikilila mulungu wao wa pasi pompanoyo. ndikhulupilila akudziwapo comwe wathawila kucokera ku joni ku.
angoferapo za eni apa.
komaso a polisi kha khothi la ku malawi kuno amuzenga mlandu wanji bushili.sitikuvetsatu.
ngati interpol ikumufuna mpelekeni asatitaise nthawi ife.
”WHEN A CLEVER PERSON SEES DANGER HE RUNS AWAY” MAU KULENGA ETI ETI
Which way now tonse alliance? Why arrest the man you went to great lengths to bring home?
Anyway, Bushiri’s escape is the hottest topic in Malawi and Southern Africa at large and the president shouldn’t be on holiday. Come on tonse alliance, be serious for once. Already Subsidy is in shambles and the coming of bushiri back home makes the president’s holiday appear ill-timed at best.
The picture shows you why he opted for South Africa rather than Malawi. The taps will be dry soon.
I need a t-shirt ‘Hands Off Papa Bushiri’. And ‘Hands Off Prophet Mary Bushiri’. I need them now before …… … they run out!
When were the T-shirts printed.
These are not followers these are paid hands.
Court should jail the two as they are flight risks should he again flee South Africa will no doubt feel there is no rule of law in Malawi that passports maybe bogus and will detain every Malawian Citizen entering SA until background checks are done and the verification of a valid passport. At the very least the Bushiri’s should be placed under house arrest and forced to pay MPS or Court Appointed Security Agency to Guard them. Likely Malawi does not have ankle monitors to track every movement. Bushiri has shown contempt of Court by fleeing how can any reasonable… Read more »
Big up my malawi protect your asset
Komatu awa a Bullshit ndiakazawo atikwana ife. Why do they always want to attract attention?