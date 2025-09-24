Mwenifumbo Pledges NDP-DPP Alliance to Drive Malawi’s Development

National Development Party (NDP) president Frank Mwenifumbo has vowed to work closely with the incoming Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration to push Malawi’s development agenda forward.

Reacting to President Lazarus Chakwera’s concession of defeat and widespread unofficial reports pointing to Professor Peter Mutharika’s victory in the 2025 General Election, Mwenifumbo said the NDP’s cooperation with the DPP will be anchored on good governance and transformative projects.

According to unofficial parliamentary results, the NDP leader has also reclaimed the Karonga Central parliamentary seat, strengthening his political influence in the north.

“We will pursue the construction of the Mzuzu International Airport, Mombera University and the Mbeya–Chilumba Railway Line as flagship projects. Beyond infrastructure, it is time to seriously consider introducing a federal system of government as part of broad-based reforms to strengthen service delivery,” said Mwenifumbo.

His remarks come as both DPP and NDP supporters flooded the streets of Karonga with victory parades, celebrating what they see as the dawn of a new political chapter.

Mwenifumbo stressed that the NDP’s collaboration with Mutharika’s government is aimed at uniting the nation and delivering tangible development, warning that Malawians are weary of empty promises and failed leadership.

