Chithyola Banda Salutes Chakwera, Congratulates Mutharika, and Rallies Malawians for Unity

Kasungu South legislator and former Finance Minister, Hon. Simplex Chithyola Banda, has urged Malawians to embrace unity and reflection in the wake of the 2025 General Elections, describing the moment as a defining chapter in the nation’s democratic journey.

In a moving statement titled “Time for Reflection as Malawians Forge Ahead with Unity of Purpose”, Chithyola Banda saluted outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera for conceding defeat with humility and grace, calling it “an act of true statesmanship.”

“President Chakwera has safeguarded the integrity of our democracy and reminded us that genuine leadership is not measured by how long one clings to power, but by the willingness to honour the will of the people,” Chithyola Banda said.

He urged Malawians to rise above political divisions and work together for the nation’s progress. “Elections are but a chapter in the broader story of our nation. What matters now is that we embrace one another as one people—united by our shared hopes, our shared struggles, and our shared destiny,” he emphasized.

The former Minister, who served in Chakwera’s Cabinet as Minister of Trade and Industry before moving to Finance, paid personal tribute to the outgoing President for the trust placed in him. “It was the highest honour to serve both my President and my country in such significant portfolios, and I will forever carry that experience with humility and pride,” he reflected.

Chithyola Banda also thanked the people of Kasungu South for re-electing him, pledging to deliver development and ensure no one is left behind. “Your confidence in me is not taken lightly. Together, we shall keep pressing forward toward greater progress and sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

Turning to the incoming administration, the Kasungu South MP congratulated President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on his “resounding victory,” stressing that leadership comes from God. Quoting Romans 13:1, he said, “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.”

Chithyola Banda prayed for wisdom and strength for Mutharika as he assumes office once again, saying his leadership must “unite us, heal divisions, and guide our beloved nation into a future of peace and prosperity.”

Ending his statement with a rallying call, he declared: “For we believe in the philosophy of One Malawi, One People, and One Nation. It is my hope that all Malawians will reflect with sobriety and look to the future with hope—for a better Malawi.”

