Mwenifumbo promises to make Aford more stronger

Karonga Central member of Parliament (MP) Frank Mwenifumbo has said he has expressed his interest to contest for Alliance for Democracy (Aford) presidency against Enock Chihana at the forth coming party’s convention not because the incumbent has failed but he wants to give the party a new lease of life.

Mwenifumbo said he wiol contest as party president in the forthcoming elective national convention in response to the overwhelming request from members of Aford.

He told some party leaders in Southern ans Eastern regions during a meeting he conducted to canavas for votes for his bid at the convention set for April 27 and 28 in Lilongwe.

“I have distinct and doable strategies that will make Aford a national party once again,” said Mwenifumbo.

“We had 36 parliamentarians in 1994 But that number has kept on shrinking until today we have only one MP who is party president. This I’d a very sad state of affairs and I want to change that status. I will make Ford stronger and formidable once again,” said Mwenifumbo.

Mwenifumbo has been allegations that he is only fighting for the party’s leadership to sell it to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) afterwards, but he denied saying they are mere allegations.

