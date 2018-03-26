Rev Nyondo rebukes Vuwa for blocking Chakwera at funeral of TA Malengamzoma

CCAP Synod of Livingstonia between General Secretary the Reverend Levi Nyondo On Saturday openly rebuked presidential advisor on unity and parliamentary affairs Symon Vuwa Kaunda for removing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera from the list of people who were to give eulogies at the funeral ceremony of :Traditional Authority (TA) Malengamzoma in Nkhatabay.

The chief was laid to rest at her Chituka headquarters in Nkhata Bay District and Chakwera, who is also leader of opposition, was scheduled to speak after Nkhatabay District chairperson But Vuwa Kaunda removed Chakwera from the list of speakers.

Reverend Nyondo said what Kaunda did was bad and he openly condemned him.

“Why have you made amendments to the programme without consulting us? Why is it that some people have spoken and others have not? This is CCAP Synof of Livingstonia’s funeral service and not political rally,” said Nyondo.

“Any programme of the synod’s funeral is made by the bereaved families in consultation with the government and the church. Next time, never dare to make the same mistake,” the Reverend Nyondo said.

The gathering gave Nyindo’s rebuke of Vuwa an applause and ululations.

The TA, real name Olivia Nicy Manda, died in her sleep on the night of Tuesday at the age of 92 after serving for 43 years.

Senior Chief Mkumbira described late Malengamzoma as courageous and hardworking.

“She was very courageous despite being a woman. Malengamzoma was the only female chief here and the whole northern region. We were very lucky in Nkhata Bay to have a female chief,” he said.

Nkhata Bay District Commissioner, Rodney Simwaka said Malengamzoma was a good chief and hailed her for being development oriented.

Director of Chiefs in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Charles Thombozi asked the family of Malengamzoma to choose the next chief in a peaceful manner.

“People quarrel a lot nowadays when they want to choose the next chief. Government is asking the family to follow the right procedures and choose the next chief in a peaceful way.

“I hope three months from now, the next chief will be known and it’s my plea that the next chief should even inherit the behaviour of our late Malengamzoma,” he said.

Manda was officially installed as TA on 30 October, 1976.

