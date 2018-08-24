Mwenifumbo says Sept 18 court  ruling won’t end Aford squabbles

Karonga Central legislator Frank Mwenifumbo says the September 18 High Court ruling on Alliance for Democracy (Aford) will change nothing unless his political rival in the party Enoch Chihana agrees on political settlement.

The High Court in Lilongwe is on September 18 expected to hand down a ruling on contempt after Chihana took his political arch rival to court.

“The court case in my view will widen the gap…the best is contact and dialogue. The best initiative is the one which will bring about the win win outcome,” said Mwenifumbo who leads the larger faction of Aford.

Aford is engaged in heavy political power struggle between Mwenifumbo and Chihana after the two held two parallel conventions which elected each one of them as presidents of the same Aford party.

Chihana could not be reached for comment on Thursday but he is on record as saying he could not meet Mwenifumbo for a political solution to the matter.

Aford publicity secretary in Chihana camp Khumbo Munyenyembe said in an interview with Nyasa Times that Chihana could not waste time seeking a political solution to the political impasse in the party with a grouping he described as illegitimate.

However, Aford political structures in the south and eastern region have called on Chihana to embrace the contact and dialogue philosophy to end the long running political squabbles in the once string party.

Aford Chairman Gulani Guta said in a separate interview that Chihana needs to accept the olive branch extended by Mwenifumbo.

“Time is running out. We do not have any more time for these problems in Aford otherwise we are doomed to lose this is why I am asking Honourable Chihana to go to the negotiating table with Honourable Mwenifumbo. It is not too late now,” he said.

Mwenifumbo described Guta’s gesture as excellent and brilliant, saying the ball now was in Chihana’s political court.

