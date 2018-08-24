Fountain of Victory Church organises a ‘Success Summit’ in Lilongwe

Fountain of Victory Church Ministries in Lilongwe has organised what is dubbed Success Summit on August 25 with an aim of sharing and equipping knowledge on how church at large and its Christians can succeed socio-economically.

The ministry’s Bishop Chirwa says the inter-denomination summit will take place at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe aimed at turning Christians into effective church members and turning them into productive citizens for the development of the country.

Bishop Chirwa said this is not the first time for them to hold this event as they started in 2016 and takes place in the Capital City because it is the centre of the country.

“We are calling everyone to the summit who has the hunger and thirst for success in Lilongwe and sorrounding areas. Lilongwe is a strategic place to achieve the agenda because firstly, it is the centre of Malawi which will enable attendees to easily come from different parts of the country.

“And it is also a hub for private and public sector in economic activities hence the need to empower the residents with the right information on how they can be effective in their different endeavours through the word of God,” Bishop Chirwa said.

“The Church has a responsibility to transform man in all areas of life including that of his or her spiritual life as well as that of their social-economic life thereby balancing the Word of God which is the Gospel.”

The summit will be spiced by the artistic expertise of Chigo Grace, Melvin Malepa, Owen ‘OJ’ James and the ministry’s home grown Praise Team music.

Then later there shall be testimonies from people and the teaching of the word of God by the Ministry’s Apostle Joseph Ziba, Founder of the Ministry. The ceremonies will be compacted into CD’s and the proceeding of the event will be live streamed on the ministry’s social outlet such as Face-book and t=Twitter.

