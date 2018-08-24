Muslims hail Mutharika for religious tolerance

Muslims in the country have hailed President Peter Mutharika as a “truly tolerant leader” who is poised at making sure that the whole citizenry enjoys the freedom of worship without any setbacks.

According to some Muslims who spoke with Nyasa Times on the sidelines of Eid-al-Adha on Wednesday, the fact that Mutharika has been repeatedly seen with Muslim leaders in various events over the years proves the point.

Sheikh Rafiq Abdullah of the Karonga mosque said the relationship between the Muslim community and the current leadership is great.

“Every Muslim knows what I mean. We no longer face any discriminatory acts. Even our prominent leaders in the Muslim community are satisfied with the cordial relationship,” said Sheikh Abdullah.

He added: “He [Mutharika] cares for his people, and is not biased towards a certain section of the population.”

During the national day of prayers in Mzuzu during the 54th independence celebrations, almost all religions participated including the Muslims.

President Mutharika also participated in the Muslim celebrations of Eid El-Fitr a few months ago.

And, Sheikh Abdullah, who prayed for the nation ahead of the May 2019 tripartite polls, said he wished the current situation continued beyond 2019.

“All we are asking is that God should see us through the elections. We want this religious tolerance to continue,” he said.

Another Muslim, who was part of the prayers, Fahad John, said the current leadership has made it possible for them to connect with their associates from other religions.

“It is not possible in other countries, and we thank Allah that we enjoy so much tolerance in the country,” he said.

Like many other religions, Muslims have contributed significantly towards education, health and social economic development.

Nyasa Times understands that the Islamic Zakaat Fund (IZF) in Malawi has provided scholarships over the past years to help underprivileged Muslims access education both locally and international.

