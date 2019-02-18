Mwenifumbo to contest for parliamentary seat on Aford ticket

Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo, the running mate to United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi, says he will contest a parliamentary seat in Karonga central on Alliance for Democracy (Aford) ticket.

His comment comes after some Aford members accused party president Enoch Chihana of appointing people to be parliamentary candidates instead of holding party primary polls.

“I was informed by my party president that I am the party parliamentary candidate in Karonga central and I am thankful to my president for this,” said Mwenifumbo.

Mwenifumbo’s decision to accept the running mate to Atupele Muluzi has once again put him in s cross path with Chihana who accused Mwenifumbo of making unilateral decision.

But Mwenifumbo refused to comment on other related issues in other constituencies.

However, a group of Aford aspiring local government and parliamentary candidates told Nyasa Times on Saturday that the decision by Chihana to hand pick candidates was unlawful just as it was undemocratic.

“These are not the democratic principles on which Aford was founded. This is against the democratic values on which Chakufwa Chihana founded,” said one of the Aford members who has not been picked as a parliamentary candidate.

Party spokesperson Khumbo Mwaungulu said the party did not have money to hold primary polls.

