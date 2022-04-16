My Bucks Bank sells off 100 per cent stakes

April 16, 2022 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment
A local bank, My Bucks Bank says it is selling its 100 per cent stakes in the bank.
In a statement, the bank says it is on the verge of acquisition amid the bankruptcy of its parent company, My Bucks SA.

MyBucks CEO Angela Shaba
The bank says it already started the process of sale with a strategic investor, before the bankruptcy of the parent company, to acquire the 100 percent shareholding and processes with Reserve Bank are already underway.
My Bucks SA was placed into bankruptcy in December but the Malawi subsidiary assures there are no effects on local operations.
My Bucks, a fintech company that operated a microfinance firm in Malawi, bought the New Finance Bank and later acquired Nedbank Malawi, becoming one of the fastest growing bank in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Parliamentary Committee casts doubt over government’s commitment to establish fertilizer manufacturing company

A parliamentary committee has casted doubt over government's commitment to establish a fertilizer manufacturing plant in the country. Officials from...

Close