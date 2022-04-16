Chakwera warns government officials against corruption

President Lazarus Chakwera has told Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament that his government will not shield any person involved in corruption.

He was speaking soon after a survey report by Afrobarometre was released which shows that corruption under his administration is worse than ever before.

Speaking in Dowa during crop inspection tour, Chakwera said there are some individuals who engage in corruption with the belief that they will be shielded, “but that will not happen”.

Chakwera said corruption deprives Malawians of progress as the practice takes away resources that could be used for development initiatives such as the construction of roads.

The Malawi leader has warned all those involved in the Affordable Inputs Programme to avoid the vice.

Chakwera said he is conducting crop inspection exercises to motivate farmers doing well in their fields while at the same time linking those that have not done well with the successful ones.