Protesters call for referendum to test popularity of President Chakwera

Some protesters, calling themselves Concerned Citizens on Thursday held demonstrations in Blantyre calling for a referendum as one way of testing the popularity of the current President Lazarus Chakwera.

Leader of the protesters, Oliver Nakoma made the call in Blantyre after delivering a petition to the district commissioner’s office on various concerns.

Receiving the petition, Blantyre City Council Director of Planning Tamanya Haraba said he would submit it to relevant authorities.

The grouping made similar calls in Zomba last month and has since threatened that they will not relent until authorities succumb to their demands.

