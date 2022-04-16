Government mum on survey report which shows corruption is in the rise during Chakwera administration

Government spokesperson and minister of Information Gospel Kazako has refused to comment much on survey results which show that most Malawians feel that corruption is on rise in the country.

Kazako said the results are only based on people’s perceptions.

The report has indicated that during the Tonse Administration corruption has increased compared to Democratic Progressive Party DPP’s regime.

Kazako said the government welcomes the report since it is based on perceptions.

According to, Kazako, people should know that recently, a Transparency International Index highly rated the country for improving on the fight against corruption.

Kazako indicated that during the DPP regime, the index showed that the country was on number 129 but during Tonse leadership it moved upwards on the radar to 110 representing a record 35% on the fight against corruption.

The Malawi Police Service has been named as the most corrupt institution in a study by Afrobarometer, a result police have declined to issue an immediate comment on. The study results which was presented in Lilongwe Thursday has shown that Police top the chat of most corrupt institutions with NGOs, MRA, Civil Servants and Members of Parliament among those on the list. But police Harry Namwaza, deputy national police spokesperson the police will not make an immediate comment until they are served with the report. Namwaza has since said the police continues to encourage people to report any forms of corruption to authorities. The study centered on corruption and people’s perceptions on criminalization or decriminalization of witchcraft in Malawi. In his presentation on corruption, Joseph Chunga Deputy Director for Centre for Social Research says two-third of the general public says there is poor job in dealing with corruption. Chunga added that 83% of people want swift actions by firing government officials involved in corruption acts and 82% of Malawians want to debar business implicated in corruption. He added that 52% of Malawians want amnesty to be applied to some individuals in the country. The report further shows that 52% of Malawians says that Covid19 funds disappeared due to corruption. Chunga has also indicated that 74% of UTM members agree that there is too much corruption, 72% DPP members agree too, 62% are non-Partisan also agree, 64% represent UDF and 58% represent MCP members who agree on the booming corruption in the country. The report has also indicated that DPP did better fight against corruption rather than the ruling Tonse Alliance administration.

