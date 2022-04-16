Survey results on witchcrafts disappoint atheists

Officials from an organization of atheists, the Association for Secular Humanism in Malawi say they are disappointed with the high number of people that believe witchcraft exists.

According to findings by Afrobarometer, 74 percent of people in the country believe that witchcraft exists.

The findings have also shown that 72 percent of the population want the practice of witchcraft criminalized in the country.

Wonderful Mkhutche, President of the Association said such believes are detrimental to the development of the country.

However, Mkhutche said the findings are significant to the efforts aimed at changing people’s mindset towards the belief of witchcraft.

Last year, a Special Law Commission on the review of Witchcraft proposed that witchcraft should be recognized in Malawi as a lot of people believe the existence of Act in the country.

Chairperson of the commission, Justice Robert Chinangwa (Retired) said the commission recommended that the law should recognize that witchcraft exists but make its practice criminal.

The commission also defined ‘witchcraft’ as a ‘supernatural art or unnatural act, use of magic practiced within the spiritual realm or in secret, in words or deeds for purpose of causing harm to a person or damage to property or death or misfortune or to incite fear or violence.

Malawi has no law outlawing witchcraft, and no legal definition of witchcraft, yet there is continuing persecution of those denounced as witches.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!