President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned 106 prisoners as part of Easter Celebrations, the Ministry of Homeland Security has announced.

A statement from the ministry says the prisoners who have been pardoned are those who were charged with minor offences and have demonstrated good behavioural reform.

The statement further says Chakwera’s action demonstrates an act of mercy towards the prisoners during this festive season.

