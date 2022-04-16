Life International Church’s 2022 Passover Conference scheduled for April 15-17 in Lilongwe

Christians and followers of the Life International Church are expected to spend their weekend in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, as they participate in Passover Conference prayers scheduled to take place from Friday to Sunday.

The Passover Conference will take place at the usual Mbinzi Community Day Secondary School in Area 3 opposite to Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) Head Offices.

Speaking to Nyasa Times on Tuesday, founder and overseer of Life International Church, Prophet Amos Kambale, disclosed that the Christians will also partake in the holy communion during a Passover Conference.

Kambale described this sacrament as central to the life and worship of Christ’s church.

“So, we are calling upon all the Christians to partake in the Lord’s Supper and their lives will never remain the same because there will also be time for miracles and the word of revelations they have never heard,” he said.

He said the services will be streamlined live on Friday and Saturday while the service on Sunday will be live at the church. Those following via online are urged to follow Prophet Amos Kambale Facebook page and YouTube and that those in need of special prayers should contact the church information desk on +265 999 411 511.

Recently, Kambale spiritually healed a 31-month old baby boy from Katete Trading Centre in Lilongwe.

The boy’s mother – Patuma William – confirmed the development, saying their child, Prosper, was born normal until two years when his eyes started to protrude outside and became very red.

“And then Prosper started to form in his mouth and he fainted profusely. Seeing these happenings, his father and I rushed him to Katete Clinic where we were referred to Bwaila Hospital then Kamuzu Central Hospital. As parents, we were very disturbed and confused seeing the life of our son collapsing within a twinkle of our eyes at that very moment, we almost lost hope and thought Proper was no more,” narrated William.

At Kamuzu Central Hospital, the doctors admitted Prosper for three days at the ICU ward before he regained his consciousness.

However, Prosper continued to faint after he was discharged from the hospital.

“He would faint at least a minimum of three times per day. And this prompted one of my relatives to advise us to visit Life International Church where Prophet Amos Kambale Ministers prayed for the child. And since the day the prophet prayed for our son, he had never fainted again and now is in a robust health.

“As a mother, it is a joy of every family to see their children grow in the wisdom of the Lord and robust health, indeed, God used the Prophet of God to touch the life of my baby and delivered him from the jaws of death and restored our pride and lost glory as a family. My advice to you; if God can use the man of God to pray for my child and heal him even without the boy exercising faith, what more an old man with little faith?

“Let’s accept God anoint certain men of God to bring a difference in people’s lives and truly God has anointed Prophet Kambale for such a seasons like these when men’s hope is diminishing. I thank God for the opportunity that God granted me to see and witness how Prophet Kambale is used to touch, restore and bring solutions to problems,” said William.

Kambale said with small faith as a mustard seed, God can work a miracle with your life.

At the beginning of 2022, he prophesied in his church that Malawi would register lower harvest, which the government has confirmed now.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!