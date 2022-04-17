Catholic Church head calls on government to deal with graft

Blantyre Archdiocese Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa has called on government to decisively and swiftly deal with corruption which he says has reached worsening levels.

Bishop Msusa said this in Blantyre during the way of the cross, a symbolic march depicting the suffering and ultimate crucifixion of Jesus.

The bishop’s call comes barely few days after Afro-Barometer results showed that 66 percent of Malawians believe that corruption has worsened in the country especially at Police, MRA and Office of the President and Cabinet.

On his part Umodzi Party President John Chisi agreed with Msusa on the call to protect taxpayers money.

In Lilongwe, during the cross of the way, President Lazarus Chakwera challenged the church to champion mindset change for full realization of the country’s development agenda. Chakwera said mindset change cannot be achieved if people think they are not the ones to change. During the prayers, different church leaders took turns in praying for the arms of government, politics and security among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!