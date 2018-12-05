Mystery as fire guts house occupied by Minister Mussa, car destroyed

A house which is occupied by Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa in Area 10 residential area of Lilongwe has been gutted by suspicious fire and a brand new ministerial Toyota VXL worthy millions of kwachas has been destroyed.

The fire started Wednesday morning. There were no reports of injuries, but the loss of property including the car, City Fire fighters confirmed.

Mussa moved houses from Area 12 to Area 10 three weeks ago.

The Office of President and Cabinet had bought him the brand new Toyota VXL which he took delivery three days ago.

The cause of the fire is not yet established, but fire fighters rushed to the scene.

Their fire fighting engine however developed a fault on its way.

Mussa is the new broom at Ministey of Information and government spokesman who has given hope to many to clean up the mess and top level corruption rampant in the ministry including its cash cow, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra).

‘The minister while confirming having lost the brand new vehicle and property in the fire refused to give further details.

Fire has made the country become hopeless such that it continues to cause havoc, destroying property worth millions of kwacha.

For few examples, fire razed the office of former minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, Deekay Suppliers’ warehouse in Blantyre, Judge Charles Mkandawire’s house in Lilongwe, Carlsberg Malawi Limited’s brewery, a boys’ hostel at Blantyre Secondary School and Balaka District Council building and recently Nico House in Blantyre.

Some of these fires created suspicion among some people. A case in point is the one that gutted Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) offices in Blantyre. There was suspicion that some people wanted to hide some dubious financial activities.

Then there was the fire that gutted the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) warehouse in Lilongwe. The warehouse contained votes for the disputed Lilongwe City South East Constituency where the court had ordered a recount. This created suspicion among some people who suspected that the fire was deliberately set to prevent a recount.

The fire that gutted some offices at crime busting Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) was another area that created suspicion. Some people suspected that the fire was deliberately set up to destroy some evidence. Although its director Reyneck Matemba claimed that the fire did not destroy key documents .

Other fires are those that destroyed markets. Some of them are Ngabu in Chikwawa, Bangwe in Blantyre, Salima Central and Msangu in Salima, Lilongwe Central, Lilongwe Area 24 and Area 18 markets and Mzuzu Market.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :