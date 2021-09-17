Mystical Safaris and Luwawa Forest Lodge in fundraising cycling campaign to raise K7m for facemasks

Mystical Safaris – a tourist operator Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) – in conjunction with Luwawa Forest Lodge in Chikangawa Forest – have embarked on ambitious cycling initiative to raise K7 million for the purchase of one million facemasks for distribution in school-going children in the rural areas.

These masks will be used as a tool for advocacy as well as protection against Covid-19. The rest of the funds will be used for advocacy, through site travels , media etc.

Mystical Safaris managing director Jacinta Amao said they have set September 25, 2021, as the day the two institutions will hold a joint fundraising cycling event in Blantyre.

“We want to raise funds for an advocacy drive for the nation to get vaccinated as well as masks for school children in the rural areas. September is a month that was set aside by the government in order to make the citizenry aware of activities of the industry. As a way of commemorating the month, we felt that we would concentrate on civic advocacy,” said Amao.

She said their initial campaign was to raise funds for vaccines and advocacy, but through calls from the public, they were forced to change their campaign to strictly advocating for people to get vaccinated since vaccines are no longer a problem at the moment.

The Ministry of Tourism has since endorsed the campaign and some of its officials have promised their availability at the function.

“We are aware that The Malawi Government is and has been receiving consignments of Covid-19 Vaccines, some through donations and some it has been purchasing. At the same time it has a target to have 11,000, 000 people vaccinated before 31st December. This is a very huge number and can only be attained through advocacy.

“Our campaign is aimed at sensitising the masses on the importance of getting inoculated against Covid-19, the economic impact of not getting inoculated and at the same time clearing the mist of misinformation that is out there. Never in our lifetime has there been such a scourge that has managed to take so many lives, as it has been doing at such an alarming rate. Covid-19 is so dangerous because it can be transmitted through every day-to-day gestures,” narrated Amao.

She warned that although there are so many fundraising initiatives being done for other causes, their impact may be negatively affected by Covid-19 if the pandemic is not managed.

The fundraising cycling event is scheduled to start at 07:30 from the Ryalls Hotel up to Chileka Airport and back.

The estimated duration of the cycle is two hours, of which there after an expected number of up to 100+ people are expected to converge at the hotel for speeches and a raffle draw, among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!