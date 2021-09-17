Chilima challenges accountants on economic recovery plans

Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has challenged accountants to come up with clear strategies that would help the country to spur recovery and growth of the economy amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the Institute of Chartered Accountants-ICAM Lakeshore conference in Mangochi, Chilima emphasized the need for homegrown solutions to ignite the country’s economic recovery plans.

“As people entrusted with managing resources of this country there’s a need for accountants to develop strategies that will help to rebuild the country’s economy. Our economy indeed has been disrupted by the covid 19, but through concerted efforts from both government and the private sector we will be able to turn our challenges into opportunities there by changing the country’s fortune,” said Chilima.

He said apart from its adverse effects, Covid-19 pandemic has also set a platform for people worldwide to fully embrace digitalization.

The Vice President therefore urged the accountants to be professional when discharging their duties.

“As a country we need accountants who are disciplined, ethical and corrupt free and it’s a high time we had accountants who are gatekeepers of our resources and not conduits of fraud and corruption,” said Chilima.

The ICAM president Phyles Makumba said the economic lacerations that have battered the country provides an opportunity to various players to unite and develop solutions that will help to spur economic growth.

“When the economy falters it doesn’t select and the challenges that we are facing therefore have the capacity to unleash the best in us,” said Makumba.

The three-day ICAM Lakeshore Conference is being held under the theme: “Navigating the rough economic terrain, moving forward regardless of the challenges”.

