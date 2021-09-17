Electoral commission to hold four by-elections on October 26

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has set October 26, 2021 as the new date for holding the by-elections, which were postponed due to a worsening Covid-19 situation. Initially, MEC had planned to hold the by-elections on September 13, 2021.

On August 13, 2021, MEC Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale told the media MEC postponed the elections following a meeting they had with the Presidential Covid-19 Taskforce and the Board for Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CDM), which is a representative body of political parties represented in Parliament.

“The parties to the meeting, having considered the epidemiological information presented by the Presidential Covid-19 Taskforce, decided that it is not safe to proceed with the conduct of the by-elections as set and strongly recommended to the Commission that the elections be deferred to October, 2021 when the Covid-19 infection rates are projected to decline,” he told journalists.

The MEC will hold the by-elections in Nkhota Kota North East constituency whose Member of Parliament (MP) Martha Chanjo Lunji of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) died on July 13, 2021; Dedza Central East constituency formerly held by governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MP late Mcsteyn Swithin Mkomba who died on July 27, 2021; and in Chimwalire Ward in Balaka South constituency whose councillor Josephy Daniel also died.

MEC will also hold another parliamentary by-election in Mzimba East constituency whose MP, Wezzie Gondwe died on September 1, 2021.

“Following the technical advice from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, the Malawi Electoral Commission is informing all stakeholders that it will hold by-elections on 26th October 2021 in the three constituencies and one ward that are currently vacant,” said MEC in a statement released on Friday, September 17, 2021.

It says the commission further informs the general public that it will hold stakeholders’ meetings in all the four vacant areas to launch the by-elections and explain the calendar in detail. The commission has also announced it will officially the by-elections in the three constituencies and ward on September 25,2021.

“Stakeholders will be provided an opportunity to ask the Commission questions regarding the conduct of the by-elections,” concludes the statement signed by Justice Kachale.

