Mzati implicated in ‘Covidgate’: Took K650 000 for fuel to boost online presence
Vocal journalist Mzati Nkolokosa has been implicated in the abuse of Covid-19 for allegedly being involved in making questionable funds request and ridiculous expenditure.
While working as the Director of Information, according the Covid-19 funds abuse report, Nkolokosa got K650 000 for fuel to boost ‘online presence of Covid-19 messages’.
Social media is already mocking Nkolokosa for this.
Vocal activist Idris Ali Nassah wrote: “A lot of the expenses in the audit report don’t make sense, because most of it was pure theft. One such thing is Mzati Nkolokosa, then Director of Information, getting K651,360.00 for fuel to boost “online presence of COVID-19 messages”. What did he do, I wonder. Drive to Google, Twitter and Facebook?”
Further, Nkolokosa, according to the report, is involved in overpayment of lunch allowances amounting to K14 658 000.
An examination of payment vouchers, approved loose minutes and receipted vouchers revealed that officers working within duty station during country public awareness on Covid-19 through loud hailing got daily subsistence allowances amounting to K17 410 000 instead of lunch allowances amounting to K2 752 000. This resulted in overpayments of lunch allowances to K14 658 000. The payment were requested by Mzati Nkolokosa.
koma lunch yapa malawi kudula kwakeko. gourmet pansi.
anthu nde anali bwitibwiti nazo ngati kulanda ma electronics amasiye ulibe nao nyumba yamagetsi. timadabwatu ife.
AZISAZA !!!! TILI KU MA STAND IFETU SITOCOKA MPAKA TIONE DEAD END
Mkwizingeni ameneyu. Give him a cell together with Karim
Hand picked from EGENCO to director of information and today in total mess. Sorry cool man udakadziwa sudakalora pano uli phee kudya za EGENCO. Yayi mphuno salota chosadziwa adaviika nsima mmadzi.
Kodi akulu oganiza bhooo aja alikuti?