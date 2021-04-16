Mzati implicated in ‘Covidgate’: Took K650 000 for fuel to boost online presence

Vocal journalist Mzati Nkolokosa has been implicated in the abuse of Covid-19 for allegedly being involved in making questionable funds request and ridiculous expenditure.

While working as the Director of Information, according the Covid-19 funds abuse report, Nkolokosa got K650 000 for fuel to boost ‘online presence of Covid-19 messages’.

Social media is already mocking Nkolokosa for this.

Vocal activist Idris Ali Nassah wrote: “A lot of the expenses in the audit report don’t make sense, because most of it was pure theft. One such thing is Mzati Nkolokosa, then Director of Information, getting K651,360.00 for fuel to boost “online presence of COVID-19 messages”. What did he do, I wonder. Drive to Google, Twitter and Facebook?”

Further, Nkolokosa, according to the report, is involved in overpayment of lunch allowances amounting to K14 658 000.

Reads the report: “An examination of payment vouchers, approved loose minutes and receipted vouchers revealed that officers working within duty station during country public awareness on Covid-19 through loud hailing got daily subsistence allowances amounting to K17 410 000 instead of lunch allowances amounting to K2 752 000. This resulted in overpayments of lunch allowances to K14 658 000. The payment were requested by Mzati Nkolokosa.”

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!