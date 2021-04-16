Chisale freed on attempting murder case: Set to sue for compensation April 16, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment High Court Judge Sylvester Kalembera has acquitted Norman Chisale on two counts of attempting murder and conduct to endanger the public. Chisale: not guilty Kalembera says state failed to make a case on Chisale. The body guard of former president, Peter Mutharika, was being accused of shooting to attempt causing death of Sigele Amani at Chimwankhunda in Blantyre last year. Chisale, through his lawyer Chancy Gondwe, says will drag state to court for compensation. Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV : 0 0 vote Article Rating Sharing is caring!0shares Share Tweet Pin LinkedIn Email Print