Chisale freed on attempting murder case: Set to sue for compensation

High Court Judge Sylvester Kalembera has acquitted Norman Chisale on two counts of attempting murder and conduct to endanger the public.

Kalembera says state failed to make a case on Chisale.

The body guard of former president, Peter Mutharika, was being accused of shooting to attempt causing death of Sigele Amani at Chimwankhunda in Blantyre last year.

Chisale, through his lawyer Chancy Gondwe, says will drag state to court for compensation.