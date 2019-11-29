Mzati Nkolokosa appointed new Director of Information, replaces Gedion Munthali

President Peter Mutharika, has appointed Mzati Nkolokosa as new Director of Information in the Ministry of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology.

According to a letter signed by Chief Secretary to Government, Lloyd Muhara, Nkolokosa’s appointment is with effect from 15th November, 2019.

A seasoned journalist and communications specialist, the 43 year old Nkolokosa is expected to lead a team that oversees various Government Communications, including online and social media, audio visual, press and publications and also critically, provide technical, operational and policy advice to the Ministry and Government on Public Information, Media and Communication issues.

Nkolokosa is coming from EGENCO where he worked as a Business Development Officer in the Division of Planning and Development.

He replaces journalist Gideon Munthali who was holding the position.

Prior to joining EGENCO, Nkolokosa worked in senior positions at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). He started his career at Nation Publications Limited where he established himself as a distinguished feature writer.

In addition to being a journalist, Nkolokosa is also a writer and a psychologist.

Apart from his day time jobs, he has been Adjunct Faculty at Chancellor College where he taught journalism; at Malawi Polytechnic where he taught Literature and at College of Medicine where he taught Psychology.

He is author of one book and three journal articles.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :