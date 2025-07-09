Mzimba Central Dispute: High Court to Deliver Ruling on July 15—Winner to Get Time for Nomination Papers

The High Court in Mzuzu has set July 15, 2025 as the day it will deliver its much-anticipated ruling in a heated intra-party case involving Minister of Trade and Industry Vitumbiko Mumba, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), and Presidential Advisor on Rural Transformation Adamson Mkandawire.

High Court Judge Justice Justus Kishindo confirmed the ruling date following the conclusion of a two-day hearing of the civil case in which Mumba is challenging the outcome of disputed MCP primary elections held in Mzimba Central Constituency on May 11.

Mumba, who is vying for the MCP ticket in the upcoming parliamentary elections, took the party to court after Mkandawire was declared the winner, citing serious irregularities in the primary election process. He is seeking a court order to compel the party to hold fresh, fair primaries in the constituency.

Justice Kishindo said the July 15 ruling date was set deliberately to allow the successful candidate—whichever side the court favors—ample time to collect and submit nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) ahead of the September 16 General Elections.

“The court is aware of the electoral calendar. This date gives the winning side enough time to meet nomination deadlines,” said Kishindo, though he noted that the ruling may be delivered earlier if possible.

Lawyer for the second defendant, Adamson Mkandawire, Justine Dzonzi, acknowledged that court rulings inevitably favor one party over another, but warned that given the tight timelines, appealing may prove difficult.

On the other side, Khumbo Soko, representing Mumba, expressed confidence in their submission, stating, “We believe we have made a compelling case and await the court’s judgment.”

The case has not only dragged for weeks—with just 69 days remaining until polling day—but has also exposed growing cracks within the MCP. The dispute is now seen as a litmus test for MCP’s commitment to internal democracy and transparency in candidate selection.

The Mzimba Central saga highlights a deeper struggle within the party: top-down imposition of candidates versus grassroots democratic will. Many affected by similar internal party irregularities have quietly opted to contest as independents—but Mumba has chosen the legal route, perhaps believing that justice through the courts is also justice for the people of Mzimba Central.

“This is no longer just a dispute between Mumba and Mkandawire,” a political analyst observed. “It’s a question of whether MCP practices what it preaches about fair elections.”

Notably, Mumba’s political journey has been marked by resilience. Despite losing at the party convention—widely perceived to have been influenced by money politics—he won the public’s admiration and was later brought into the MCP National Executive Committee, a position he voluntarily stepped down from to focus on the constituency bid.

Whether he wins the case or not, one thing is clear: Vitumbiko Mumba is not ready to walk away from MCP, nor to contest as an independent. He wants to represent the party—fairly and legitimately—through the ballot.

As the nation awaits July 15, all eyes are on the High Court in Mzuzu. The ruling won’t just settle a legal case—it will send a powerful message about justice, democracy, and the people’s right to choose.

