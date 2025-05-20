Mzimba Central Dispute: MCP Defends Primary Elections Process, Blames Mumba’s Non-Engagement

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has broken its silence over the controversial Mzimba Central primary elections dispute, strongly defending the transparency and credibility of its internal electoral processes.

In a sharply worded response to a legal challenge filed by party member Vitumbiko Mumba, MCP—through its legal representatives Chimowa & Associates—has laid bare the events leading to the standoff, asserting that Mumba disengaged from key party platforms and deliberately ignored internal mechanisms for resolution.

In a letter dated 20th May 2025, addressed to Khumbo B. Soko of Soko & Co., MCP’s legal counsel, Gift-Dick Chimowa, provided a detailed rebuttal to Mumba’s allegations as raised in Civil Case No. 3 of 2025. The letter follows a communication from Mumba’s legal team dated 19th May 2025.

According to Chimowa, the disagreement is not new and dates as far back as 2014, resurfacing repeatedly between 2014 and 2019. At the heart of the dispute is the number of legitimate area committees in Mzimba North, which Mumba claims were manipulated to his disadvantage. The party, however, maintains that the matter was settled after deliberations by the National Executive Committee (NEC) under the leadership of Hon. Gerald Kazembe.

Following NEC guidance, the MCP instituted a verification exercise led by Administrative Secretary Howard Kachipanda and Director of Strategic Planning Hon. Kusamba Dzonzi. The verification culminated in the production of a comprehensive booklet, distributed to all candidates contesting in the primaries. This document outlined recognized areas and served as an official reference for campaign planning.

“All candidates were provided with the same material and guidance. The process was inclusive, structured, and transparent,” Chimowa asserts in the letter.

Crucially, the party reveals that Mumba exited the official WhatsApp platform set up for shadow councillors and aspiring MPs. The forum was the primary channel for sharing updates and clarifying any arising issues regarding the primaries. Despite personal outreach from Hon. Kazembe, MCP says Mumba remained unresponsive and failed to show up for scheduled electoral activities.

The letter also highlights a growing concern within MCP regarding the legal implications of the case. “Our client’s capacity to act freely on the matter is now curtailed by the fact that it is before the courts,” the letter reads. MCP is operating under a tight schedule to conclude all primary elections, and the legal standoff threatens to delay the party’s broader electoral strategy.

Signed by Gift-Dick Chimowa, the letter underscores MCP’s unwavering commitment to internal democracy, transparency, and procedural integrity. The party hopes the matter can be resolved swiftly through the courts to allow the democratic process to continue without undue obstruction.

This unfolding legal contest not only throws the spotlight on intra-party dynamics but also tests the robustness of the MCP’s internal systems at a time when electoral legitimacy is under increasing scrutiny. The party’s detailed response aims to project confidence, control, and adherence to democratic norms — even as it navigates what could be a defining legal battle in the run-up to national elections.

