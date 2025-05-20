Namaona Cries Foul Over Delayed DPP Primaries, Accuses Party of Plot to Impose Jean Mathanga

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker for Chiradzulu Midima, Friday Namaona, has launched a scathing attack on his own party’s leadership, accusing it of deliberately delaying a rerun of the April 22, 2025, primary elections in a calculated move to impose Jean Mathanga as the candidate.

Namaona, who has emerged as a formidable challenger to Mathanga—a powerful figure within the party and its current Director of Elections—believes the DPP politburo is playing dirty politics to sideline him and push through their favourite.

“It’s now a month since the botched primaries, and there’s nothing but dead silence from the leadership,” Namaona fumed in an interview on Tuesday. “Instead of announcing a rerun, they’ve summoned me to a kangaroo court in Blantyre. That alone tells you everything you need to know.”

The April primaries were marred by chaos after delegates perceived to support Namaona were blocked from entering the venue. The move triggered protests, forcing the party to cancel the election—yet a rerun has yet to be scheduled.

Insiders say Mathanga’s deep pockets and her personal financing of DPP activities—including reportedly offering free office space for the party’s headquarters in New Naperi—have earned her protection from the top brass.

“This is not democracy. It’s dictatorship wearing party colours,” Namaona charged. “I’ve been loyal to the DPP all my life, but if the leadership insists on trampling on the will of the people, I will stand—party ticket or not.”

Namaona didn’t mince words, hinting that he is ready to go independent if the party continues to manipulate the process.

“I respect the DPP, and I’d love to represent it. But I’m not here to serve party overlords. I’m here to represent the people of Chiradzulu Midima. If the party thinks it can force Mathanga on the constituency, they’re in for a rude awakening. I’ll stand regardless—because that is my constitutional right.”

Despite the growing controversy, the DPP leadership remains mum. Repeated efforts to get their comment proved futile by press time.

As pressure mounts and grassroots discontent simmers, the DPP faces a critical test of its internal democracy—and its willingness to let the people, not money or power, decide their representatives.

