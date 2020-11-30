Mzimba hospital operate without x-ray machine for 3 months

Patients in need of X-ray services at Mzimba District Hospital have expressed concern over faulty machine at the health facility saying its expensive travelling to Mzuzu Central Hospital to access the service.

Emily Mkandawire from Euthini who was referred to Mzimba District Hospital from Mzambazi Mission Hospital said she was disappointed after arriving at the district hospital to be referred again to Mzuzu Central Capital.

“I was very disappointed to be referred from one hospital to the other so that I can access X-ray services. I spent a lot of money even though public hospital services are free,” she said.

Wanangwa Jere of Mzimba boma said he was forced to go to a private hospital.

“At the private hospital I paid more money for the X-ray services but at the district hospital we do this for free,” said Jere.

Mzimba District Hospital Spokesperson, Ulunji Luhanga, confirmed that the X-ray machine is down.

Luhanga said the machine has been down for three months with battery being the main problem.

“The only problem the X-ray machine has is a battery and once the battery is procured things will go back to normal and patients will not be travelling long distances to access the service,” he said.

“Most of the procurement processes have been done and soon a supplier is going to deliver the battery,” disclosed Luhanga.

